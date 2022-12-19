WALES — Police say they found a body in Wales believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing over the weekend.

On Saturday, a Silver Alert was issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi after his car was found abandoned near a wooded area in Wales.

During a search of the area Sunday, Lewiston Police and the Maine Warden Service found a body of a male who they believe to be Abdi, police said.

There is no reason to suspect anything suspicious in the death, police said.

Officials plan to determine the cause and manner of death after an autopsy is performed.