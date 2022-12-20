LEWISTON — Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where homeless people can sleep in the city overnight.

The proposal would ban homeless people from sleeping on city benches, camping in parks and loitering on any city-owned property from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to Tuesday’s city council agenda.

Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre told CBS 13 he wants to provide safety for the whole community.

“What we need to do here as a city is provide safety for all of our members of society, of our community, to enjoy the places that they should be able to enjoy without fear,” St. Pierre said.

The amendments were drafted because community members complained about encampments at parks, St. Pierre said, adding that he wants his officers to be a helping hand for those who need it.

Some opponents of the idea say they don’t want to displace people during the coldest months.

“They’ll kick you out in the middle of the night, early in the morning, during the middle of the winter and it’s hard on people,” said Janice Lashua, who is experiencing homelessness in Lewiston.

The meeting is scheduled Tuesday at 7 p.m.