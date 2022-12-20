RUMFORD — A Maine man is in critical condition after police say he was shot by his older brother in Rumford on Monday.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Rt. 2 around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim, 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford, was taken to Rumford Hospital and then flown via Life Flight to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he is in critical condition, according to police.

Police say they arrested Drew McKenna’s brother, 27-year-old Shay McKenna of Rumford, on Tuesday and charged him with elevated aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Drew McKenna was taken to the Oxford County Jail where he is being held without bail.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, police said.