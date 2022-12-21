BANGOR — As a healthcare organization, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center holds the important responsibility to ensure wise use of resources while efficiently providing the best possible care to the community. For that reason, on Jan. 1, 2023, primary care resources will be consolidated by incorporating current providers and staff at Northern Light Primary Care, Orono into the medical practices at Husson Avenue and Hampden.

This effort helps meet the needs of patients and the community by better using resources to improve efficiency and care, filling open positions, and building more robust care teams at each location.

Northern Light Health’s highest priority is to provide the compassionate and expert care patients have come to expect and deserve. The Medical Center values the strong relationships and history of care the providers have built with their patients and is confident this consolidation will lead to stronger ties within our communities.