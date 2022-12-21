Dozens of people gathered at the Hope House shelter in Bangor on Wednesday to remember homeless residents who have died in the past year.

A crowd of people share a moment of silence during the annual Vigil to remember the homeless residents lost throughout the year at the Hope House Health and Living Center in Bangor on Wednesday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Participants at the annual vigil hung stars and angels on trees to remember those who died. Deaths among those who are homeless have been rising nationwide for years, and life expectancy for those without housing is substantially lower than for others.

This year’s vigil came at the end of a year when Bangor’s growing homeless population has grown and become more visible.

Jena Watson and her husband Jonathan Heinemann, who live in the Hope House, share a moment during the annual Vigil to remember the homeless residents lost throughout the year. The event was held at the Hope House Health and Living Center in Bangor on Wednesday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Shaun Marchando held a star commemorating his late Hope House bunkmate, Craig Stevens, who died recently. The Bangor Daily News featured Stevens in an October article about homeless residents in the city.

Bruce Hews, manager of operations and community affairs at the Hope House, said the annual vigil is important.

Shaun Marchando holds onto a star with the name of his late Hope House bunkmate, Craig Stevens, who passed away recently. “He needs to be remembered,” Marchando said. “He was a great guy.” The annual Vigil was held to remember those lost throughout the year and stars and angels were hung on a tree outside of the Hope House to pay tribute. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

“It shows awareness to a problem that we have,” he said.