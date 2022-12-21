WOODSTOCK, Maine — A South Paris woman was seriously injured after her car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Woodstock Wednesday morning, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened near 201 South Main St., also known as Rt. 26.

The 45-year-old South Paris woman was driving a Ford Fiesta when she crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer head-on, according to officials.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was flown via Life Flight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.