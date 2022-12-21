BIDDEFORD — Two men have settled claims of sexual abuse against a former Biddeford police officer, according to the Press Herald.

Lawrence Ouellette and Scott Frechette filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by former Officer Norman Gaudette when they were teenagers more than 30 years ago.

In 2015, Ouellette filed a lawsuit alleging an incident of abuse by the officer in the late 1980s when he was 15. Frechette’s lawsuit followed two years later, alleging abuse around the same time period.

Gaudette has denied the allegations.

According to notices filed in the U.S. District Court, settlements were reached in both suits.

Details of the settlements were not disclosed in court filings.