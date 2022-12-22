The Bangor Police Department has opened an investigation after a body was discovered near the Airport Mall on Thursday.

The body of a man was found in a small field on the east side of the mall at around 11:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor police. The man has been identified, but his name has not been released pending notification of family.

The Maine medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.

The man’s death is not considered suspicious, and there is no active threat to the community, according to officials.