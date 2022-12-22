The Buxton Select Board has placed the town’s chief on paid leave.

So far, the town is tight-lipped about why Troy Cline is out, only saying it’s a personnel matter. No state or federal agency appears to be investigating him, and the only ongoing probe is one being conducted by Buxton.

“Troy Cline, the Town of Buxton Police Chief is placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation,” Select Board Chair Francis Pulson said. “Consistent with the obligations under the state law the town will now make any further comments on this matter at this time.”

Cline, who has been with the Buxton Police Department since 2016, was placed on paid leave last week.

Cline did not respond to requests for comment.

Sgt. Kevin Collins was appointed as the town’s interim police chief on Wednesday night.