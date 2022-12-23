BAR HARBOR, Maine — Dick Wolf, creator and longtime producer of the “Law & Order” television franchise, is building a second mansion on Mount Desert Island, according to a source with in depth knowledge of the project.

Wolf has long summered on MDI at Southerly, his $10 million oceanfront mansion in the wealthy Mount Desert village of Seal Harbor.

Now he is building Northerly on an 83-acre oceanfront property off Indian Point Road in the town of Bar Harbor.

The Foxfields Farm Road property overlooks Clark Cove and has a view to the east of Blue Hill Mountain. Wolf is redeveloping the entire site, demolishing old buildings and constructing a new $9.8 million, 9,800-square-foot mansion.

The overall cost of the project is roughly estimated to be $14.5 million, according to permitting documents at the Bar Harbor town office.

The entity that owns the property is listed in town documents as Northerly LLC, which is owned and controlled by Wolf. An Encino, California, mailing address for Northerly listed in town documents is the same as an address listed online by the California secretary of state for one of Wolf’s companies, Dick Wolf Music LLC, and for a business management firm that has long represented Wolf.

The Bar Harbor mansion will have one main floor and a basement, according to plans filed with the town’s code enforcement office. The main floor will have five bedrooms, including a master bedroom, each with their own bathroom and fireplace. Other rooms on the first floor will include a family room, a dining room, a kitchen and a large “great room.”

In the basement there will be a nine-seat theater, a cigar room, a wine cellar and a staff lounge.

Elsewhere on the property, a brand new log cabin already has been completed to the east near the shore for a cost of $450,000. The cabin includes a bathroom, but no bedrooms, and is described in town documents as an “accessory structure.”

There also will be a $100,000 seasonal floating pier consisting of three aluminum ramps and three floating wooden docks.

A $1.8 million garage with two guest apartments on the second floor, each with two bedrooms is part of the project. A multi-stall horse barn is being built for $1 million, and two new gated entrances with surrounding landscaping are being built on Indian Point Road for $700,000.

Plans also call for a $100,000 utility shed and a new reconfigured, 2,000 foot-long driveway with a cost estimate of $250,000, according to town documents.

The general contractor on the project is Holden-based Nate Holyoke Builders, which also is the general contractor for two multi-million mansion projects for other clients in Seal Harbor.