A major storm besieging much of the central and eastern U.S. is now expected to produce rare hurricane-force winds off the Maine coast.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the whole state, while a hurricane force wind warning is in place for the coast and islands. Flood watches are in place from the immediate coast to deep inland.

The storm, expected to last from Friday into early Saturday morning, is being fueled by cold air descending upon the U.S. from Canada. It is expected to bring rain, snow, high winds and rapidly falling temperatures as far south as Mexico and for most of the U.S. east of the Rockies, according to the Associated Press. Rapidly falling low pressure could produce bomb cyclones in places, while other parts of the country could see a 50-degree drop in temperatures.

A rare event, but with winds increasing we now expect gusts over hurricane force in the outer waters and therefore Storm Warnings have been upgraded to Hurricane Force Wind Warnings. #mewx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/mjnQFzFgy4 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 23, 2022

In Maine, the weather service office in Gray warned of a “rare event” for coastal waters, which may be battered with hurricane-force winds. In response, the weather service has advised mariners to not venture onto the waters, where “extremely strong winds” could capsize and damage vessels.

Maine also could see 2-foot storm surges along the coast, which would be among the largest crests seen since record-keeping began in 1912. News Center Maine’s chief meteorologist, Todd Gutner, said in an early Friday morning tweet that could cause flooding in low-lying areas.

Webhannet Drive right now. Please avoid the coastal roads right now. pic.twitter.com/mJAajnV6Ix — Wells Police (@WellsPolice) December 23, 2022

Just after 9 a.m. coastal flooding from storm surges was being reported in communities like Wells, where police advised drivers to avoid coastal roads.

HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect for ALL of Eastern & Northern #Maine through 4AM Saturday. Numerous to Widespread Power Outages are expected. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/maSmU61MXl — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 23, 2022

On land, the forecast maximum gusts have been elevated since Thursday. Now, gusts up to 55 to 60 mph are expected for Greater Bangor, while 75 to 80 mph gusts are predicted for Bar Harbor, 60 to 65 mph for Machias and 70 to 75 mph for Eastport, according to the weather service station in Caribou.

Up to The County, 55 to 60 mph maximum gusts are expected for Houlton, 60 to 65 mph from Presque Isle to Caribou, and 55 to 60 mph along the crown of Maine.

Per your request! Here is the hourly plot for expected winds. Biggest concerns are from mid morning through early afternoon, with winds lingering longer over the Midcoast region. #mewx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/VbgSfYX3AQ — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the weather station in Gray is forecasting gusts to reach as high as 70 mph in Portland and Boothbay Harbor, 61 mph in Belfast, 55 mph in Augusta and 54 mph in Lewiston.

The winds are likely to blow their worst from mid-morning through the afternoon. That raises the possibility for widespread power outages as the day progresses.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and powerlines. Numerous to widespread power outages are likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the weather service warned in an advisory.

As of 8:25 a.m., just 939 customers were without power in Versant Power’s service area. More outages were reported in Central Maine Power country, where 36,752 were without power, the bulk of them in Cumberland and York counties.

Flood Watch remains in effect through 7AM Saturday for portions of the Central Highlands, Bangor Region and Downeast coast. 1-3" of rain with isolated higher amounts. Significant snowpack loss will add more water. Turn Around Don't Drown! #MEwx #Maine pic.twitter.com/3qnmPnjz2i — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 23, 2022

Beside the winds, the storm will be hitting Maine with heavy rain, with up to 1.5 to 2 inches forecast for Greater Bangor, Bar Harbor, Machias and Eastport, while 1 to 1.5 inches are expected across much of The County from Houlton to Fort Kent, according to the weather service office in Caribou.

[2/2] Heavy rain and flash freeze pic.twitter.com/5mXjB42VcV — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 22, 2022

Elsewhere, 1.5 to 2 inches are forecast from Portland to Rockland and 2 to 3 inches around Belfast. Across much of interior and western Maine, up to 2 to 3 inches are expected to fall during the course of the storm, with as much as 3 to 4 inches forecast near Rangeley, the weather service office in Gray reported.

That rainfall coupled with a melting snowpack will present a risk of flooding.

*Flash Freeze Likely Tonight*

Temperatures after midnight tonight will rapidly fall below freezing. Potentially 10-15 degrees within 1-2hrs. Untreated Surfaces or surfaces that lose salt residue will quickly become dangerously icy. Use Extreme Caution Driving Tonight #MEwx #Maine pic.twitter.com/gh2t3PPs6a — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 23, 2022

The storm isn’t just hitting Maine with strong winds, heavy rains and risk of flooding. As the day progresses, warmer temperatures will start a rapid slide that increases the risk of flash freezing on untreated surfaces.

The weather service office in Caribou warned temperatures could fall as much as 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit over one to two hours.

Temperatures will fall rapidly late this afternoon and evening. Standing water on the road will refreeze causing very slick travel tonight. By daybreak Saturday, wind chills will fall to the single digits. Prepare for the coming cold! #mewx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/e2vI8aKgZL — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 23, 2022

For example, between 12 p.m. Friday and 12 a.m. Saturday temperatures will fall from 46 degrees to 24 degrees in Portland, 45 to 28 in Belfast, 50 to 26 in Boothbay Harbor and 40 to 13 in Rangeley, according to the weather station in Gray.