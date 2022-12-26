A 24-year-old Cornville man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Christmas Eve.

Israel Parsons had been northbound on the Molunkus Road in Cornville around 10 p.m., before leaving the road in his gray 2006 Toyota Matrix, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Parsons struck a utility pole before rolling down an embankment, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Parsons, who had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

The crash occurred less than a mile from Parsons’ home, officials said.

Officials do not believe speed or alcohol consumption contributed to the crash, and roads were dry in the area of the crash, according to the Sentinel. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash has been opened.