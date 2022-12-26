FRANCONIA, N.H. — The body of an overdue 28-year-old hiker was recovered Sunday south of Mount Lincoln after he was reported missing by a family member who had been following his progress remotely, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says.

The body of the unidentified male was recovered at about 6:45 a.m. about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.

The hiker, whose name has not been released, set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6 mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail.

The hiker was described as inexperienced, but it’s unclear what equipment he was carrying.

A relative tracked the hiker throughout the day and at 6:15 p.m. the family member reported that the hiker’s phone was going dead and it appeared as though he was off the trail south of Mount Lincoln.

Temperatures were near zero when Fish and Game officers began the search.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday conservation officers located what they believed to be the tracks of the hiker near Franconia Ridge.