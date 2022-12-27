After many years of dormancy, a new effort to bring back the Midcoast Chapter of the UMVA (Union of Maine Visual Artists) is culminating in a first exhibit by members at the Camden Public Library, 55 Maine Street, from Jan. 4 to Jan. 29. An artists’ reception is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. The event is free and open to the public. Art exhibited will range from photography to painting to monoprints and mixed media work. The exhibit can be viewed any day the library is open.

The Midcoast Chapter of UMVA came together after a meeting exploring options for artists sharing the task of driving down to the Portland Gallery and picking up work for their neighbors. As Liv Kristin Thomason, Sally Stanton, Ann Tracy, and Deb Vendetti met to talk about taking turns bringing work to Portland, they wondered if enough UMVA members in the Midcoast area would want to form their own chapter. An internet survey showed there was great interest and the chapter began to take shape. In addition to their inaugural show at the Camden Public Library, the group is planning a later January show at Waterfall Arts in Belfast, and possible shows in Waldoboro and Damariscotta later in 2023.

Find Midcoast UMVA on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/5870853972946949. Email them at Midcoast.umva (at) gmail.com. The Midcoast had a vibrant UMVA chapter (2003-08) offering group exhibition opportunities in the Midcoast and beyond. That chapter held regular, monthly meetings with guest speakers.

The Union of Maine Visual Artists represents visual artists statewide in all fields of endeavor and welcomes those who support contemporary artists in Maine. The UMVA is dedicated to upholding the dignity of artists, while creating positive social change through the arts. By collaborating with other cultural and progressive organizations, we raise awareness for significant issues while promoting an inclusive arts community in Maine. We are grassroots and we are active.