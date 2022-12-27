NEW HAMPSHIRE — The body of a hiker reported missing has been found near the Franconia Mountain Range in New Hampshire.

The 28-year-old hiker was identified as Guopeng “Tony” Li from Salem, New Hampshire.

He set out around 11 a.m. Saturday for an eight-mile hike.

A relative was tracking the hiker on their phone, and at about 6:15 that evening, reported that the hiker’s phone was dying, and the hiker was near a trail south of Mount Lincoln.

Fish and game officers began a search and found Li’s body around 7 a.m. Sunday.