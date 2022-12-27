A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton.

Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.

While Hanson was operating the wood chipper on Oct. 6, 2016, the winch line, which had not been retracted, was pulled into the machine, the complaint said. When that happened, Hanson’s legs became entangled in the line.

Hanson said he was yanked off his feet and pulled into the feed table of the chipper. He was able to grab the reverse bar that kept his legs from being drawn into the blades but it did not prevent the winch line from being pulled further into the machine, the complaint said.

“[That] wrapped the feed line tighter and tighter around Hanson’s legs like a tourniquet,” the complaint said.

Both legs were severely injured and one had to be amputated, the lawsuit claimed.

The complaint alleged that the wood chipper was defective because it did not have a safety switch to prevent it from operating when the winch line was extracted or a feature that shut off the blades when the winch line was pulled into them. The wood chipper also lacked warnings or instructions on the dangers or the safe operation of the winch and the winch line.

The wood chipper is part of the company’s hand-fed line of chippers branded as the Intimidator.

Hanson is seeking unspecified damages for past and future medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, mental anguish, and mental and physical permanent impairment.

Bandit Industries, located in Remus, Michigan, about an hour north of Grand Rapids, Michigan, denied in its answer to the complaint that its wood chipper was defective and that the company was responsible for Hanson’s injuries.

The product liability case initially was filed in September, shortly before the statute of limitations expired, in Cumberland County Superior Court. Bandit Industries’ attorney moved it to U.S. District Court last week because the firm is located outside of Maine.

Neither Hanson’s attorney, James MacAdam of Freeport, nor a spokesperson for Bandit Industries responded last week to a request for comment.