BUXTON — The Buxton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police say Shannon Hartford was last seen on Sunday between 7-9 p.m. leaving her Buxton home to go to work at Sophia’s in Cornish She was last heard from on Monday.

Hartford was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with a moose on it, blue jeans, gray Under Armor sneakers and glasses, according to police.

She drives a black 2017 Nissan Rogue with the license plate “1751YX.”

If you have any information, the police ask that you call them at (207) 929-6612.