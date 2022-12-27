HAMPDEN, Maine — With All-Maine point guard Emmie Streams in foul trouble, Bangor High School senior center Abbie Quinn knew she had to step up during Tuesday’s Class AA game against Hampden Academy.

That’s exactly what she did.

Quinn scored 12 of her 18 points in the game’s final nine minutes as the Rams built a 10-point lead and then survived an abysmal foul-shooting performance to beat the Broncos 56-50.

Trailing 34-33 late in the third period, Quinn took an Ayzlynn Gifford pass and scored on a drive to the basket with her left hand. She was fouled and sank the free throw to give the Rams the lead for good.

Taylor Coombs followed with a steal and court-length drive to the basket for a layup that made it 38-34 with 6.8 seconds left in the period.

Cassidy Ireland’s 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter made it 41-34 before Bella McLaughlin sank a free throw to end Bangor’s 8-0 run. But Quinn rebounded a Gifford miss and converted inside and then sank two free throws with 6:03 left to make it 45-35.

Streams fouled out with 5:38 left on Lucy Wiles’ traditional 3-point play to make it 45-38.

McLaughlin’s layup made it 45-40, but Quinn sank a pair of foul shots and then registered a traditional 3-point play to restore a 10-point lead with 4:05 left.

McLaughlin came back with two free throws with 3:36 left but Gifford raced the length of the court after Quinn grabbed a rebound and passed it to her and converted a layup.

Hampden couldn’t get any closer than five the rest of the way despite Bangor shooting just 9-for-23 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Bangor was just 13-for-35 from the foul line for the game.

“I knew I needed to step up my leadership (after Streams fouled out),” said the 6-foot Quinn, who is going to Bowdoin College in the fall. “And (Coombs) had an amazing game. Her intensity kept us going,”

Coombs had a forgettable night from the foul line (2-for-14) but finished with 10 points, a game-high 12 rebounds and three steals. Hampden Academy coach Nick Winchester singled her out for her rebounding and noted Quinn “took over” in the second half.

“I thought we played well defensively in the first half, holding them to 19 points. But they got the ball where they needed to get the ball to cause us some problems in the second half,” he said.

Quinn also grabbed six rebounds for the 5-0 Rams.

“Abbie wanted the ball,” said Bangor coach Jay Kemble. “Her feet are so good and her positioning is so good that she makes it easy for our guards to get the ball to her.”

Ireland had 11 points and Gifford and Streams had seven points apiece. Streams, who is going to the University of Maine in the fall, had four rebounds and two assists and Gifford had a pair of assists and two rebounds.

Senior guard McLaughlin, who is going to Providence College, poured in a game-high 28 points for the 4-2 Broncos. She also had five rebounds and two steals. Junior guard Wiles wound up with 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Caitlin Murphy had seven rebounds for HA, which led 19-18 at the half.

“This is a tough place to play. It always has been,” Kembl said. “Both teams competed hard and played well.”

Up next: Both teams will travel for games on Thursday. Bangor visits Windham at 1 p.m. and Hampden takes on Cheverus of Portland at 6 p.m.