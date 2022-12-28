A father and son fell through the ice Wednesday on a North Searsport pond.

The pair were walking on Halfmoon Pond around 2 p.m. when it shattered, forcing them to swim back to shore, Town Manager James Gillway said. They called for emergency services and sat in their car to warm up. The police, fire and ambulance departments all arrived at the scene, but the man declined further treatment.

Gillway said people in the area should walk carefully over frozen water this early in the season.

“We haven’t had cold enough weather to make ice packed to walk on in our area. … They may look good, but they’re dangerous,” Gillway said.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recommends checking the color of the ice and using an auger or chisel to ensure it’s at least 4 inches thick before walking on it.