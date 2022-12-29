A man was taken into custody on Thursday after creating a four-hour standoff with police at an Eddington residence.

Thadius Wind, 47, refused to respond to an attempt from sheriffs to serve a domestic violence protection order on Thursday, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Wind, who had previously created a 20-hour standoff with Old Town Police in June 2021, was on probation for firearms related and domestic violence charges.

Wind was initially arrested June 14, 2021 and charged with criminal threatening, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release after the standoff that closed down Stillwater Avenue for several hours. Initially, he was being held at Penobscot County Jail on $ 30,000 cash bail.

He was indicted by a grand jury on three charges of violating conditions of release, assault on an officer, criminal mischief, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Three days into Wind’s stay at Penobscot County Jail, a fellow inmate attacked and severely injured him. After receiving treatment at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Wind was held in isolation at the jail due to his “fragile state.” He was released on an unsecured bail of $1,000 on June 25.

Wind was arrested again July 15, 2021, after his girlfriend told Maine State Police that Wind had a .22-caliber handgun in his “apocalypse go-bag,” a violation of his conditions of release.

During Wind’s July 16, 2021 court appearance for his new charges, Assistant District Attorney Joanne Lewis said Wind was also wanted in Ohio for a 2018 failure to appear in court charge and is listed there as “armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.”

He had also reportedly created a standoff with police during the summer of 2022.

Wind was taken into custody by the sheriff’s special response team on Thursday, and transported to a local hospital for evaluation, according to officials.

He faces criminal charges for violation of a protection order, and violation of probation.

An investigation has been opened by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. A call to the sheriff’s office was not returned on Thursday evening.