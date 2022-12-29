A man from Virginia is facing charges after police say he tried to steal a firetruck in Auburn.

Fire crews were responding to a call of people stuck in an elevator at the Esplanade Complex in Auburn on Tuesday night when 35-year-old Dana Gifford of Barboursville, Virginia, climbed into the driver’s seat of their truck, according to the Portland Press Herald.

After being confronted by a nearby firefighter, he got out, saying he initially intended to steal it. Police responded and after a quick search found Gifford and arrested him, the Press Herald reported.

Gifford was charged with attempted theft.

He was wanted in several states for non-extraditable charges.

Gifford is currently out on bail.