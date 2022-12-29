The chief of police in Litchfield, New Hampshire, has been accused of sexually harassing a subordinate.

Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent, 43, of Hudson was charged with official oppression, a class B misdemeanor, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella,

The incident reportedly occurred between Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022.

Sargent is accused of “knowingly committing an unauthorized act, which purported to be an act of his office, with a purpose to benefit himself or another or to harm another, by sexually harassing a subordinate in violation of official policy,” Formella said

No other details were released.

Sargent has been released on bail and is set to appear in court on January 12.

A class B misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $1,200.