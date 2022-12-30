Bangor’s planning officer will soon lead the city’s economic development department after the previous economic development chief stepped down this fall.

Anne Krieg will assume the role of development director next week and lead Bangor’s economic growth efforts, which involve working to attract and retain businesses and helping existing businesses expand.

Bangor’s development director position has been vacant since Tanya Emery stepped down in early October after more than a decade with the city.

Since joining the planning office in 2019, Krieg’s work has included zoning and land use planning and leading an update to the city’s comprehensive plan. She also led Bangor’s livable communities and climate action plan initiatives, among other projects.

Behind the scenes, her work has included researching redevelopment options for the Bangor Mall area and discussions on short-term rentals in the city.

“Anne has a wealth of knowledge and experience in working with community stakeholders to identify strengths, weaknesses and opportunities,” City Manager Debbie Laurie said. “Her passion and dedication to our community is evident in all her work.”

Krieg has worked in municipal government in Maine for more than 20 years, according to the city. She previously served as planning director and worked in the office of economic and community development in Bridgton as well as the planning and development director and public information officer for Bar Harbor.