A 51-year-old woman was hospitalized Friday after her Jeep struck a Pine Tree Waste trailer and rolled onto its roof, according to Fairfield Police.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Fairfield’s Norridgewock Road when police say a 2014 Jeep Patriot drifted into the breakdown lane and struck the ramp of a trailer, causing it to roll over.

The Jeep was seen resting on its roof in the middle of the road with the driver still belted in the front seat when police arrived at the scene.

The vehicle’s sole occupant, Bobbie Jo Dumas, of Skowhegan, was taken to Thayer Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. None of the Pine Tree Waste employees working in the area were injured, police said.

Numerous good Samaritans stopped to help after the crash, officer Casey J. Dugas noted in a release.

Police said they do not expect to press charges against Dumas.