The first baby born in 2023 was welcomed at a Portland hospital early Sunday morning.

Esther Florandy Saint Aude was born about 2:31 a.m. at Maine Medical Center, according to a spokesperson for MaineHealth.

The girl was born weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces, and 21 inches long.

“We are so happy to welcome our daughter,” her parents, Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, said.

As of noon Sunday, no new births had been reported within the Northern Light Health system’s hospitals.