LEWISTON, Maine — Two unrelated shootings in Lewiston on Sunday night are under investigation.

The first shooting occurred at around 9 p.m. when an officer with the Lewiston Police Department heard gunshots coming from Knox Street.

When police got to the scene they found shell casings from multiple weapons.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged during the first shooting, officials said.

The second shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m., when police were informed that a 21-year-old man had been shot near 266 Pond road.

The man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

The shooting does not appear to be a random event, according to police.

Both shooting occurrences are under investigation.