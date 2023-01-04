Three dogs died and a house was destroyed in a fire in Paris on Tuesday evening.

The fire at 36 Upper Swallow Road broke out before firefighters arrived at about 4:30 p.m. When officials arrived, the space connecting the house to the garage as well as the garage was on fire, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Three of the family’s dogs perished in the fire, but no human injuries were reported.

The house was a complete loss. An investigation into the fire has been opened by the state fire marshal’s office.