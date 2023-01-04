GORHAM, Maine — A Gorham apartment building is damaged after a truck slammed into it Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Route 202.

A man was playing a video game while in his recliner in his apartment when a truck struck his home, according to Gorham Fire Chief Kenneth Fickett.

Witnesses say the man inside the home came out with a gash on his head and passed out.

The truck struck six other vehicles before hitting the building, and the driver received minor injuries, according to officials.

The staircase on the left side of the building is not usable, officials said.