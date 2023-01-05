An extensive search is underway for a 40-year-old Portland woman who has been missing since Thursday morning.

The woman, whose name has not been released at this time, was reported missing by her husband at around 8 a.m., according to Major Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department. Her husband reported that he had last seen her around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, and it appeared that she had left in her car.

Details on the woman’s name, what she looks like or what she was wearing at the time she left her residence were not made available. A call to Martin was not returned on Thursday afternoon.

The woman’s car was located at Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth at around 9:30 a.m. by family members, officials said Thursday.

The Portland Police Department, with assistance from the Maine State Police, Marine Patrol, Warden Service and Scarborough Police have initiated a land, water and shoreline search.

Anyone with information about the missing woman can contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.