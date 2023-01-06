A 55-year-old Lewiston man died in what appeared to be a head-on crash on Route 1 in Woolwich on Friday afternoon.

Robert A. Payzant Jr. had been southbound in a 2021 Subaru Legacy on Route 1 near the Sagadahoc Bridge before veering off the roadway and into the path of a 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck at around 12:42 p.m., according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck, operated by 69-year-old Joseph Pickul, had been hauling an animal transport trailer at the time, but no animals were inside at the time of the crash.

Pickul was transported to the Maine Medical Center in Portland, officials said.

Payzant died at the scene of the crash.

The crash caused traffic delays along Route 1 throughout the early afternoon, but regular traffic patterns were restored around 3:30 p.m.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.