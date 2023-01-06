SALEM, Mass. — A dive team is searching for a missing Maine man in the water off Juniper Beach in Salem, Massachusetts, after clothing reportedly belonging to him was found nearby.

The search team was deployed on Wednesday after clothing items believed to belong to 31-year-old Michael Gray were found near the beach.

Gray was reported missing on Dec. 11, 2022, according to the Peabody, Massachusetts, police department.

Prior to Gray being reported missing, some items of clothing were found near the beach. At the time, officers were unaware that these may be connected.

Gray reportedly called police on Dec. 10 after getting locked out of his vehicle. He wasn’t able to get into his car, and police say he then got a ride to a relative’s place of employment.

Gray is described as an approximately 6-foot-1 white male, with shoulder length brown hair that is usually in a bun, facial hair, and tattoos.

Anyone with information about Gray can contact the Peabody Police Department at 978-531-1212 or the Salem Police Department at 978-744-1212.