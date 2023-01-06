PORTLAND, Maine — Some snow is in store for the late morning and afternoon hours of Friday, with a few inches possible.

Quieter weather returns this weekend and will continue into next week.

Friday will be another cool day with highs right around the freezing mark. A round of snow is likely from late morning through the early evening hours. Precipitation is expected to start as light snow and become steadier after lunchtime, with several hours of moderate snow through the midafternoon.

The heaviest snow will be in southern Maine and along the coastline. Snow could be heavy at times early this afternoon and slick roads are very possible.

In southern Maine, including York and Cumberland counties, 1-3 inches is expected. Northern Maine will see less snow, though a large portion of the state should see some accumulation.

Snow will likely stop by 8 p.m. and segway into quieter weather as we head into the weekend.

Some morning lingering slick spots will be possible on Saturday morning, but overall Saturday looks to be a milder and quiet day.

Highs will reach the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with mainly cloudy skies, but a few late-day flurries or snow showers can’t be ruled out.

Sunday will be cold, though sunny with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

The quiet stretch of weather is expected to continue next week, with sunny days, highs in the 20s and 30s, and nighttime lows in the teens. This should help to refreeze ponds and lakes across the area.