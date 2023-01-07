University of Maine sophomore forward Adi Smith followed up a 30-point performance in an overtime win over UMass Lowell with 34 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead the Black Bears past the New Jersey Institute of Technology 69-63 on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.

It was her fifth double-double in six games and eighth overall on the season. UMaine improved to 7-8 overall and 3-0 in America East play while NJIT fell to 7-8 and 2-1.

Smith shot 14-for-22 from the floor and 6-for-7 from the free throw line. She converted a Sera Hodgson pass into a layup with 1:11 left to give UMaine a 65-60 lead and added two free throws with 20 seconds remaining to sew up the win.

UMaine built a 43-24 lead early in the third quarter but continued to have major third-period lapses as the Highlanders outscored the Black Bears 17-3 over the remainder of the period to pull within five at the end of the quarter.

The Black Bears used an Anne Simon layup with 2:43 remaining in the game to take a 63-54 lead.

The Highlanders then rattled off the next six points on Alejandra Zuniga’s jumper, Aria Myers’ steal and layup and Myers’ jump shot with 1:28 left. But that was as close as NJIT got.

Sophomore guard Hodgson finished with 12 points as she hit all four of her field goal attempts including both 3-pointers, and both free throws. She also had four rebounds and two assists.

Simon finished with eight points, four rebounds and two assists before fouling out. Caroline Bornemann contributed seven points, five rebounds and two steals. UMaine outrebounded the Highlanders 32-21.

Zuniga’s 16 points, three rebounds and two assists led NJIT. Kenna Squier had 14 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Myers had 10 points, four rebounds and four steals and Trinity Williams had seven points and five assists.