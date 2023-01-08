A Lincolnville man was arrested Saturday in connection with the killing of another man in town.

Matthew Pendleton, 47, was charged with murder, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Pendleton allegedly killed 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville, who was found unresponsive at a Thorndike Road home about 9:39 a.m. Friday, Moss said late Saturday night.

He died at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted at the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, and Curit’s death was ruled a homicide, according to Moss, who said the cause of death is being withheld at the request of the Maine attorney general’s office.

Pendleton is being held without bail at the Waldo County Jail in Belfast.