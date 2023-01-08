A 17-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a Richmond crash late last month has died.

In a Facebook post, Erskine Academy in South China said that Remy Pettengill’s parents confirmed his death.

On Dec. 30, Steven Trask, 39, of Topsham sideswiped a tractor-trailer with his Nissan Altima before crashing into the median of Interstate 295 in Richmond, according to the Maine State Police.

After Trask crashed, a lull in traffic led to another crash. A Honda Accord that had slowed down near the initial crash was struck from behind by a Subaru Impreza, which was then rear-ended by a Toyota Camry, according to the state police.

The Impreza was pushed off the road into the median with severe damage to the rear bumper, while the Camry came to a stop in the roadway after the front end of the vehicle was seriously damaged.

Three occupants of the Impreza received minor injuries, while Pettengill, who had been in the backseat, was seriously injured. The teenager was transported to a local hospital.

Trask has been charged with operating under the influence.

Erskine Academy said it would open from 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday to offer emotional support and counseling to students and staff.