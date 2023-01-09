Two Brewer residents face charges after Bangor police say a man running down Center Street in his underwear Monday flagged down a police car claiming he’d been robbed inside a nearby home.

Ronald Cote, 42, of Brewer was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Police are also seeking an arrest warrant for Nicole Ford, 42, on the same charges.

On Monday, a 40-year-old man running down Center Street in “wearing only boxer shorts,” flagged down a police car driving by, according to a press release from Sergeant Jason McAmbley. The man told officers that he had just been robbed at a home on Center Street.

Police served Cote’s arrest warrant at that home Monday evening. Cote is currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail.