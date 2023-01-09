Stephen Larrabee. Credit: Courtesy of Belfast Police

A Brooks man faces charges after police say he led officers on a slow-speed pursuit before barricading himself inside his car with a handgun.

Stephen Larrabee, 48, of Brooks was charged with failure to stop for police and a felony firearm possession, among other violations. Police are also investigating whether Larrabee had illegal drugs on him at the time of his arrest.

Belfast cops pulled Brooks over just after 2:30 p.m. Friday on Searsport Avenue for not having a license plate, according to Beflast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Officers asked Larrabee to exit the vehicle under suspicion he may be impaired by alcohol or drugs and Larrabee appeared to reach for an object under the driver’s seat, Cormier said.

Cops told Larrabee to show his hands, but instead Larrabee fled in his car beginning what Cormier described as “a slow-speed pursuit through several towns.”

While chasing Larrabee, police learned he had two outstanding arrest warrants and a revoked license.

The Waldo County Sheriffs used spike stripes to disable Larrabee’s car on Moosehead Trail in Plymouth, but Larrabee refused to exit the car. Police attempted to negotiate with Larrabee “for several hours with no success,” Cormier said.

Eventually, police were able to arrest Larrabee, who was taken back to Waldo County Jail to face charges. Police also seized Larrabee’s car.

Police also discovered Larrabee was in possession of “what appeared to be illegal drugs,” Cormier said, noting that more charges may be added pending further investigation.

Larrabee is currently being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.