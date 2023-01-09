Maine Maritime Academy’s leading scorer last season Lauren Cook has transferred to Husson University, making her debut on Friday night against SUNY Delhi.

She had eight points in 16 minutes in the 97-27 victory over SUNY Delhi and had eight more points in 17 minutes the next night in a 75-61 victory over SUNY Cobleskill.

She shot 6-for-12 from the floor and 4-for-8 beyond the 3-point arc in the two games.

Cook, who scored a school-record 1,704 points during her career at Calais High School, averaged 12.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for the Mariners last season. She shot 40.1 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent beyond the 3-point arc.

The 5-foot-3 Cook played in four of MMA’s 10 games this season and averaged 9.3 points and 2 rebounds per game during the first semester.

Under NCAA guidelines, she can play immediately in the second semester.

Husson University coach Kissy Walker said Cook will be a good addition to the team.

“She started at Maine Maritime Academy so she can play. She is a good shooter,” Walker said.

She was eligible to play in the Sunshine Shootout in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Dec. 28 and 30 and accompanied the team but Walker said she wanted to give Cook some time to transition to her new team.

“She has picked things up quickly,” Walker said.

Cook attended Walker’s summer basketball camps at Husson and played on her Maine REACT AAU team.

Cook, a junior, is a cousin of Husson sophomore guard Sophia McVicar.

“She is a sweet kid. She is going to be a real nice fit with our kids,” said Walker.

Walker said Cook contacted her and inquired about transferring to Husson. Cook wants to go into nursing, which MMA does not offer.

Walker said she likes the idea of adding a shooter to her team.

The 9-4 Eagles were shooting 40 percent from the floor but just 27.2 percent beyond the 3-point arc entering last weekend’s two games.