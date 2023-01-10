Scott Oxley, president of Northern Light Acadia Hospital and senior vice president of Northern Light Health, will step down from his position on May 1, Northern Light Health announced.

Scott will become president of the Galen Cole Family Foundation after serving as a trustee for the nonprofit, according to Northern Light, which made the announcement Monday.

A Northern Light employee of 30 years, Oxley became president of Acadia Hospital, Bangor’s psychiatric hospital, in 2017. He previously served as vice president of finance and president of affiliated healthcare systems for Northern Light.

“When Scott took the reins at Acadia Hospital, we knew immediately that he was the perfect person for the job,” Kara Hay, chairperson of Acadia’s Board of Trustees, wrote Monday. “Through the years, he has consistently demonstrated a tireless work ethic, deep commitment to his team and a steadfast commitment to improving access to behavioral health services.”

Northern Light Health will launch a search for Acadia Hospital’s next president with guidance and input from the hospital’s board members, providers and staff throughout the process, Dentry said.