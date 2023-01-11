A Bangor man was arrested and accused of a felony charge after a woman was injured on Wednesday afternoon.

Kurt Fowler, 34, was taken into custody after Bangor police responded to a report that a woman had been stabbed with a knife at a 49 Ohio Street at around 1:35 p.m., according to Sgt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department.

Fowler had been restrained by another person at the residence when the injury was reported, and was still being restrained when officials arrived, according to Beaulieu.

The woman, who had been stabbed near her stomach, was transported to a local hospital with what are expected to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Fowler was taken into custody and interviewed by Bangor police officers. Following the interview, Fowler was transported to the Penobscot County Jail and has been charged with a Class B felony charge of aggravated assault.

The circumstances of the stabbing are under investigation.