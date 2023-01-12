Marden’s has closed its Rumford location, citing ongoing safety issues not addressed by the store’s landlord.

The business said all employees have been given the option to transfer to another Marden’s location.

Employees not wanting to transfer will be given a separation package.

The Marden family said this is the first store they’ve ever closed in nearly 60 years of business.

They said the decision was made because of safety issues at the Rumford facility.

The closure was effective as of Wednesday.

Marden’s is honoring any returns from the Rumford store at its other locations for 60 days.