The rain and wind in southern and central Maine is expected to gradually wind down heading into the afternoon, CBS 13 reports.

Some flooding is possible before the rain moves out and storm totals could be up to 2 inches of rain. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s and low 50s Friday and this weekend will see cooler but still above-average temperatures.

Highs on Saturday will be in the lower and middle 30s, and some light sleet or freezing drizzle will be possible in the morning. Overall, it’s expected to be a quiet and mainly cloudy day.

Sunday also looks quiet during the daytime hours.

We will again see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower or middle 30s.

A storm system that will be offshore during the day on Sunday is expected to move back west into the coast of Maine Sunday night.

It is looking increasingly likely we will see a period of snow or wintry mix Sunday night and into Monday, with slick travel possible on MLK Monday morning.

Downeast Maine will likely see the most wintry precipitation, but the whole coastline has at least some chance of seeing snow or mix.

There is also a chance in interior Maine, but overall, the chance is lower than along the coast. Snow or light wintry precipitation should wind down on Monday evening. Highs Monday will be in the lower 30s or upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Rain and windy. Pockets of freezing rain will hang on early in the mountains. Some dry hours during the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Cooler in the mountains. S winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts over 30 MPH. Midcoast Maine has the greatest chance of receiving gusts over 40 MPH.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35.