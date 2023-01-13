More than three months after a Lamoine man was found dead in his home of an apparent homicide, state police say there have been no arrests and refuse to release any details about the death or the investigation.

Neil Salisbury’s body was found by a friend at his Shore Road home on Oct. 3. About a week later, police said they were investigating his death as a homicide. But in the months since, there have been few details about the investigation or what happened to Salisbury, who was known locally for his beliefs about government overreach.

State police spokesperson Shannon Moss said Thursday that the agency would not discuss potential suspects, how Salisbury was killed or when his death occurred.

“Releasing details too early can compromise an investigation,” she said. “This remains an ongoing and active investigation. We will release additional information when it is appropriate to do so.”

What led investigators to believe Salisbury’s death is a homicide is unclear. Moss said the state chief medical examiner’s office is the agency that confirms whether a death is an homicide. That office said it couldn’t release any information Thursday because Salisbury’s death is considered an unsolved homicide.

Salisbury, 71, was known around Lamoine for his steadfast belief that he shouldn’t have to have a driver’s license or pay property taxes. At the time of his death, he had signs in his yard that proclaimed he was running for Hancock County sheriff even though he was not on the ballot.