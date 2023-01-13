NOBLEBORO, Maine — A man filed a lawsuit alleging he was sexually abused by a former Maine camp counselor, according to the Press Herald.

A 58-year-old filing as “John Doe” issued a complaint against former Camp Kieve counselor William Cameron McCook, Jr., alleging sexual abuse in 1976 when the plaintiff was 12 years old.

The lawsuit says McCook, who is at least 20 years older than the plaintiff, groomed and directed the boy to have sexual contact with him.

The boy reported the abuse to another camper and instructor the same day it allegedly occurred and according to an email, the camp quickly fired McCook.

The plaintiff’s attorney says Camp Kieve, which is in Nobleboro, reported the incident to law enforcement a few months ago and has been helpful in an investigation.