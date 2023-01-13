A Portland driver was injured after driving into the path of an Amtrak train on Thursday evening.

The person had driven onto the tracks near Bruno’s Restaurant on Allen Avenue at around 6 p.m., despite the fact that the flashing lights and crossing gate had been activated, according to Maj. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department.

The vehicle was struck by the Amtrak train on the passenger side, and the vehicle was pushed into the Bruno’s Restaurant parking lot, causing damage to three other vehicles, Martin said.

The driver was examined at the scene, and ultimately drove themself to the hospital.

No charges have been issued at this time while Portland police conduct an investigation.