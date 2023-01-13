BERWICK, Maine – A fatal shooting is under investigation in Berwick.

The death at a residence on Katabel Lane was reported at around 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to officials.

The person who died has not been identified, as the circumstances surrounding their death remain under investigation. The Maine State Police, state attorney general’s office and the Berwick Police Department are collaborating on the investigation.

Berwick police say there is no current threat to the public.

