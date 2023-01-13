A fatal shooting in Berwick on Thursday night is under investigation. Credit: CBS 13/WGME

A New Hampshire man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Berwick man on Thursday morning.

Mark Forest, 37, was found seriously injured at his Katabel Lane residence in Berwick shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Forest had received a gunshot wound to the head.  

Forest was transported to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where he died, Moss said. An autopsy by the New Hampshire medical examiner’s office conducted on Friday morning determined that Forest’s death was a homicide.

An investigation determined 31-year-old Daniel Lafrenier of Rochester, New Hampshire, to be a person of interest in Forest’s death.

Lafrenier was arrested after York police received a report that a man had been attempting to break into a residence on the York Road. Lafrenier was transported to the York Police Department, and has been charged with murder for Forest’s death.

He made an initial court appearance at 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

An investigation into Forest’s death is ongoing.

Avatar photo

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.