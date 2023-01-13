A New Hampshire man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Berwick man on Thursday morning.

Mark Forest, 37, was found seriously injured at his Katabel Lane residence in Berwick shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Forest had received a gunshot wound to the head.

Forest was transported to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where he died, Moss said. An autopsy by the New Hampshire medical examiner’s office conducted on Friday morning determined that Forest’s death was a homicide.

An investigation determined 31-year-old Daniel Lafrenier of Rochester, New Hampshire, to be a person of interest in Forest’s death.

Lafrenier was arrested after York police received a report that a man had been attempting to break into a residence on the York Road. Lafrenier was transported to the York Police Department, and has been charged with murder for Forest’s death.

He made an initial court appearance at 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

An investigation into Forest’s death is ongoing.