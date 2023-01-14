A 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook some Dedham residents out of their beds this morning.

The quake struck at around 1:27 a.m., with the epicenter located southeast of Phillips Lake at a depth of about 5.3 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Some people reported feeling disturbances from the quake, but no major infrastructure damage has been reported so far.

The Saturday morning quake is the first one recorded by the geological survey this year. A 2.0 magnitude earthquake occurred nearly a year ago to the day, about half a mile south of Springvale in York County, on Jan. 17, 2022. It was the second of two seismic events reported in the area on the same day, according to the Maine Geological Survey.

Since 1997, there have been more than 130 recorded earthquakes in the state, according to the agency.

The strongest quake in recent memory occurred on July 14, 2006, when a 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook the ground northwest of Portage, according to the Maine Geological Survey. But Maine has felt the impact of much larger earthquakes that hit as far away as Plattsburg, New York, and Quebec City.

About 900,000 earthquakes below magnitude 2.5 are felt each year across the globe, according to Michigan Technological University.

Dedham is located about 13 miles southeast of Bangor.