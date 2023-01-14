DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — The Corinth family that has owned and operated Whitney’s Family Supermarket for nearly a decade is expanding with a convenience store and gas station in Dover-Foxcroft.

Whitney’s Variety, at 251 E. Main St. in Dover-Foxcroft, is already open for gas from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The convenience store opens Friday, Jan. 20, said Laci Daigle, who co-owns the business and Corinth grocery store with her brother, Alan Whitney.

The new business replaces Fox Brook Variety, a mainstay in Dover-Foxcroft, and will bring 12 jobs to town. Owners announced in May that they were closing it after 30 years in the family. Tradewinds Market was set to take over, but plans changed in September 2022 when the Whitney family agreed to pick up the project, Daigle said.

Tradewinds founder Chuck Lawrence planned to demolish and rebuild the convenience store and gas station to add to his locations across Maine, he said in May. He contacted Daigle’s father to see if the Whitneys were interested in the project, said Daigle, who saw it as an opportunity to expand.

“We’re glad to be in Piscataquis County,” she said. “I really like the people here. It’s more old-school up here, honestly. We’re a family business, and we’re excited to serve a new community and meet their needs.”

Patrons can expect to find typical convenience store items, wine and craft beer, and Dover-Foxcroft-themed gear and gifts. Chester’s Chicken, pizza, hotdogs, subs, salads and burger baskets will be available, along with access to a coffee bar, Daigle said.

Whitney’s Variety will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, she said.

“It’s definitely different from running a grocery store because we have to learn the kitchen and all that stuff, but it’s a good challenge,” she said.

Blaine and Tammy Whitney — parents of Daigle and Alan Whitney — opened Whitney’s Family Supermarket in January 2004 and passed the business down to their children.

Daigle and her parents also owned Whitney’s Market in Guilford, which opened in 2017, came under Eli Dunfee’s partial ownership in 2020 and fully became his business in October. It’s now called Eli’s Market.