KENNEBUNK, Maine — Three dogs, saved from a property that had an alleged dog fighting ring, are searching for new forever homes in Maine.

The Humane Society of The United States says that they rescued a total of 275 dogs in the month of September and asked the Animal Welfare Society to help out. The Animal Welfare Society has brought three of these saved dogs to Kennebunk, who are now up for adoption and are looking for new homes.

Just because the dogs were rescued from an alleged dog fighting property, does not mean that the dogs were involved in any dog fighting, according to the Animal Welfare Society.

The AWS goes on to say that based on their observations and information from the Humane Society, the dogs show no evidence of fighting.

“With the three that we’ve taken into care, they all have a level of sociability towards other dogs. So these aren’t the typical dogs that people may think of. When they have these types of cases, a lot of the dogs are able to be placed in homes, they are able to assimilate into a home environment, and the level of dog sociability generally surprises the public when they come and meet these dogs,” Animal Welfare Society Director of Programs and Operations Adam Ricci said.

The AWS says these young and friendly pups just want a happy and stable place to call home. If you’re interested in adopting any of these dogs, the shelter asks that you reach out to schedule an appointment at 207-985-3244 or at their website.